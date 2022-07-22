The family of a woman killed in this week's plane crash in Co Down have said she was loved by all.

Caroline Mawhinney, who was due to start a new job as a teacher, died alongside Philip Murdock when a light aircraft came down near Newtownards.

The accident happened shortly after 8.20pm on Tuesday evening.

Both the victims were members of the Ulster Flying Club.

Ms Mawhinney (44) was a mother-of-two who lived just outside Newtownards.

Today her family said she was "the most loving, kind and caring mother."

They said: "Caroline worked as a mechanical engineer in Caterpillar, the American Construction machinery and equipment company, for 20 years before changing direction and studying to be a teacher, graduating recently with her PGCE and was about to start a new job as a technology teacher in New-Bridge Integrated College in Co Down.

"She was a qualified pilot and loved spending time at Newtownards Flying Club. Caroline was always smiling, energetic and really lived life to the full.

"She was so loved by all of her family and friends"

Ms Mawhinney was mother to Josh and Emily, daughter of John and the late Heather and sister to Kelly.

Mr Murdock was the managing director of security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The PSNI and air accident investigators have launched separate investigations into this week's crash.

Mr Murdock and Ms Mawhinney were pronounced dead at the scene after the light aircraft they had been flying dove into hedges near Newtownards Airport.

Mr Murdock was the managing director of the Craigavon-based company Envision Intelligent Solutions, which he founded 11 years ago.

On Sunday evening, he flew his niece Bethany Wade from Newtownards to Prestwick, completing the trip in 22 minutes and writing online that he had been “delighted” to do so.

“Phil will be so missed by all the family,” Bethany told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Personally speaking, I can say that not only was he the most kind, fun and loving uncle, but also a mentor who taught me so much. He tackled everything with enthusiasm. Most importantly, we are so thankful he trusted in the Lord Jesus, and we take great comfort knowing we will meet again.”