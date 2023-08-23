Most Irish people believe speeding biggest cause of accidents on Irish roads

Speeding is seen as the biggest cause of accidents on Irish roads, a survey from insurance company Aviva has found.

The survey found that 41pc of the general population and 44pc of drivers see speeding as the biggest cause of motor accidents. Carelessness was second on 17pc with drink or drug driving in third at 16pc.

Some 1,000 people across the country took part in the survey including 774 drivers. Half of the women surveyed said speeding was the biggest cause of accidents, compared to just over 30pc of men.

Other causes mentioned by respondents included the use of mobile phones while driving, aggressive drivers and poor roads. Just 1pc of drivers cited weather conditions.

Poor roads as a cause of accidents was highest amongst 18-24-year-olds who took part in the survey.

Alan Behan, Motor Product Manager at Aviva, said: “Unfortunately we continue to see a deterioration in driver behaviour on our roads evidenced by the increase in traffic fatalities this year.”

Figures from An Garda Síochána show that 112 people have died on the roads this year, an increase of 14 from this time last year and 28 compared to pre-pandemic figures for 2019.

The figures show that 41 drivers, 27 pedestrians, 22 passengers and 15 motorcyclists have died on Irish roads this year.

“Drivers represented the highest number of fatalities (41) from those 112 deaths recorded on our roads to date, followed by pedestrians (27).

“These figures also exclude those who have been seriously injured or have had life changing injuries because of a road accident,” he said.

Mr Behan said the doubling of fines for speeding from €80 to €160 does not appear to be enough of a deterrent to reckless driving.

“Both the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Siochana issued a stark warning in early August on the dramatic increase in deaths on our roads this year, claiming the statistics are the worst recorded in six years.

“And, they are not merely statistics, as behind every fatality is a family and friends left bereft without their loved one,” he said.

“As drivers, we must all play our part in taking great care when travelling on the roads. We need to work together to reverse this worrying trend of tragic accidents on our roads.”

The survey was carried out by iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC.