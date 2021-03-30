‘Most important Daffodil Day ever’ – Irish public raise incredible €6m towards vital cancer services and research

Saoirse Ruane (9), pictured with little sister Farrah Rose (20), stole the hearts of the nation during the Late Late Toy Show.

The people of Ireland have raised an incredible €6m on the “most important Daffodil Day ever”, the Irish Cancer Society said.

The Society confirmed that support from the public through the Late Late Show on Friday 26 and in the days leading up to Daffodil Day will allow for investment and improvements in four key areas, including: research, counselling, Night Nursing, and childhood cancers.

Counselling, peer-support, advocacy, survivorship research and supports, are all areas that will be expanded thanks to the funding from Late Late Show viewers who raised more than €3m on Friday night.

Speaking today, the Irish Cancer Society’s CEO Averil Power thanked the people of Ireland for their exceptional generosity in supporting “the most important Daffodil Day ever”.

“We have been overwhelmed by the goodwill and warmth shown in reaction to Friday’s Late Late Show, and indeed the support of all of the other fantastic fundraising initiatives that took place in schools, workplaces and communities for Daffodil Day.

“Daffodil Day also allows us to remind the public that the society is here to support anyone affected by cancer, and we are committed to doing everything we can for cancer patients and their families across the country,” she said.

Ms Power said the funds raised through Daffodil Day will allow the society to provide additional emotional support through the extension of their counselling service, to ramp up their investment in cancer research, to do more for those impacted by childhood and adolescent cancers and to increase capacity in their Night Nursing service nationwide.

Dozens of charity ambassadors shared their stories of living with cancer on the Sunday Independent, Irish Independent and independent.ie in the days leading up to Daffodil Day a bid to encourage the public to donate. Even little Saoirse Ruane (9), who stole the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the Late Late Toy Show to talk about how she lost her leg due to a tumour, was pictured with her sister Farrah Rose (2) and some daffodils.

Lorraine Alcock, mother of Caoimhe (19) who died from Ewing sarcoma, said that she is delighted that additional funding will go towards childhood and adolescent cancer supports and services.

Lorraine, who shared Caoimhe’s story on the show, says that Caoimhe made her make a promise months before she died to talk about childhood cancer and advocate for nationwide support.

“Caoimhe wanted childhood and teenage cancers spoken about," Lorraine said.

“Her wish before she died was that there would be proper adolescent services for teens and children so they were not forgotten.

“The incredible donations raised through Daffodil Day will allow the Irish Cancer Society to do this for our kids.”

