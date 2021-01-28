Most childcare workers feel undervalued during the pandemic

More than three-quarters of childcare workers have no sick pay scheme and most feel undervalued during the pandemic.

A survey of more than 2,000 early years professionals published today reveals low morale and high levels of unhappiness with working conditions.

Some 86pc felt they were not recognised as professionals by society.

Only 11pc felt valued as frontline workers by the Government and 74pc said they found working during Covid-19 stressful.

Most childcare workers do not get paid maternity leave and pay for educational materials out of their own pocket, while just 22pc earn more than €12.30 an hour.

A total of 38pc are looking for a job in a different profession, according to the Early Years Professionals report by Dr Amy Greer Murphy for Siptu.

The survey found widespread support for a public funding model with 97pc agreeing wages should be funded by the Government, as it does for primary and secondary school teachers.

Siptu claimed in a statement that this would allow for a dramatic reduction in parents’ fees.

Head of strategic organising and campaigns, Darragh O’Connor, said the State response to Covid had been innovative by funding wages.

He said it offered a vision of how the sector could be radically transformed to reduce fees and improve pay. However, he said it is on the verge of losing huge numbers of staff unless pay and conditions are addressed.

“Compounding the financial insecurity, was the lack of benefits respondents were able to draw on if needed,” said the report.

“77pc of respondents had no sick pay scheme, 91pc had no pension beyond the state pension and just 10pc were able to avail of paid maternity leave from work.”

Almost 89pc said they received no extra payments from employers during the pandemic.

The report said challenges included new requirements around hygiene and keeping staff and children safe by grouping in play pods.

