Mortgage costs could rise by €16,000 for those who don’t get the best fix

Homeowners coming to the end of fixed rates could end up overpaying by up to €16,000 in the next three years, if they make the wrong move with their mortgage.

This is because the gap between the highest and lowest new business fixed rates on the market has widened to a high of almost 3pc, the Irish IndependentDoddl.ie Mortgage Switching Index has found.

Some 285,000 mortgage holders are on fixed rates, which have insulated them from rapid-fire European Central Bank (ECB) rate rises.

But around 50,000 of those are due to come to the end of these rates during the next three years.

Broker Doddl.ie has warned those rolling off fixed rates that they could end up needlessly overpaying almost €16,000 over three years on the average mortgage, if they do not make the right choice about their next move.

Around nine out of 10 new mortgages are on fixed rates.

But most of these have terms of five years or less, leaving them exposed to rate increases.

The ECB has pushed up its key lending rate seven times since last summer, with economists forecasting up to two more hikes by July.

This is prompting banks and non-bank lenders to increase their fixed rates for new borrowers and mortgage holders coming to the end of a fixed rate.

Doddl.ie managing director Martina Hennessy urged mortgage holders not to take a wait-and-see approach as rates continue to rise.

“Your mortgage is your biggest outgoing and, generally, if you switch, you save. There is still value in the market, but you must do your research or get market-based advice to ensure you find it,” said Ms Hennessy.

She said that mortgage rates have increased, but it still makes sense to switch as there are still large differences on rates offered between lenders.

She said the lowest rate on the market is now a three-year fixed rate of 3.25pc. However, the highest three-year fixed rate for the same loan to value is 6.2pc.

“The difference in monthly repayments between the two for a €250,000 mortgage is €443 per month, which equates to €15,948 over a three-year fixed term.”

She said many of the best rates on the market are available from lenders who only deal with brokers, so by not using a broker people are effectively rolling the dice on their finances.

“And with nine lenders in the market, without advice, the chances are you may not land on the right option.”

The latest index reveals that mortgage holders on the highest variable rate could save up to €3,587 per annum by switching.

This is based on the average new mortgage drawdown in the last quarter of almost €282,000.

The customer rolls to a variable rate of 5.15pc after coming off their fixed rate. But this customer could get the lowest non-green rate on the market, which is currently 3.25pc.

The index is based on the average mortgage drawn down for new lending in both the first-time buyer and second-hand mover markets in the first three months of this year.