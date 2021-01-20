Morrison starts legal challenge over ban on live music

Legal action: Van Morrison is taking to the courts to fight the blanket ban on live music. Photo: David Jensen/PA

Van Morrison has instructed his solicitors to challenge a blanket ban on all live music in licensed premises in Northern Ireland.

John J Rice and Co Solicitors have been asked by the musician to begin a judicial review process.

Licensed premises in the North remain closed during the current lockdown restrictions, while live music has been banned since the outbreak of Covid-19 last March.

Morrison’s solicitors said the coronavirus restrictions span the entire spectrum of live music, banning all without distinction and without individual risk assessments.

It will be argued that this ban is unsustainable in law and is not based on credible scientific or medical evidence.

Morrison (75) faced a wave of criticism last year after the release of his four protest songs against virus restrictions penned during the first lockdown.

Three of the tracks – Born To Be Free, As I Walked Out, and No More Lockdown – were recorded by the singer himself.

A fourth, Stand and Deliver, was performed by Eric Clapton.

In the lyrics, the Belfast singer called for an end to rules aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 in which he claimed scientists were “making up crooked facts” in measures that “enslave” the population.

The blues legend, who was forced to postpone a series of 2020 comeback concerts in Belfast due to Covid-19, also criticised celebrities “telling us what we are supposed to feel”.

Profits from the songs were destined for Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which is intended to make life easier for musicians facing financial stress as a result of coronavirus.

Speaking about the action, solicitor Joe Rice said many people in the music and arts world in Northern Ireland have been “devastated financially, socially and artistically by this complete ban”.

“This differs from the law in England and Wales and the evidence behind such a negative decision in this jurisdiction is far from obvious,” added Mr Rice.

