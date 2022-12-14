Morocco’s magnificent World Cup run has ended - but their fans’ living in Dublin couldn’t be prouder

Moroccan fan Ana Belmaati looks on as Morocco lose their World Cup semi final match to France. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Moroccan fan Jihane Bendyane looks on as Morocco lose their World Cup semi final match to France. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Around 100 Moroccan faithful gathered in a Dublin hotel tonight to wave flags and sing “Ole, Ole, Ole” – but there would be no French giant slaying tonight.

France ultimately beat Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup semi finals at Bayt Stadium, but many Moroccans, had dared to believe in advance of the game, that this could be their victory.

Randal Kolo Muani scored the winning goal and the chanting fell silent in the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, south Dublin.

But despite the loss, for many the fact Morocco had achieved more than any Arab side in history, was more than enough.

“The team has already won really, by coming so far for all Arab countries,” Rana Sawalha, 32, told Independent.ie as she hugged her three-year-old Rayyan.

“My husband is from Palestine and my family are Palestinian, so this means a lot to us.”

The team had waved the Palestinian flag after defeating Spain earlier this month in a penalty shootout.

And for Palestinians, the Moroccan side “are as good as ours,” Ms Sawalha, from Dun Laoghaire said.

“We are happy the team got this far but of course it’s sad they didn’t win. They’ll come back stronger next time,” Yasser Abu, 37, Ms Sawalha’s husband said.

Reda Ouzzani, originally from Casablanca but living in Foxrock, south Dublin, attended the hotel with his son, Mehdi, 16, who’d been privileged to have watched the team defeat Spain in Qatar.

“We are sad at the loss,” Me Ouzzani said, “But we are happy we defeated so many teams to get to this place.

“We are really vice champs now, so we have to celebrate that.”

Mehdi added: “The French were just so effective but I’m happy. I went to see my team win Spain in Qatar and I’ll never forget that.

“And tonight I’m with my dad. This will always be a special memory for us.”

One man told how he supported Ireland in rugby normally and he wasn’t usually interested in soccer. But of course when one’s national side is reaching such dizzying heights in a World Cup, it entices anyone with national pride to watch, hope and dream.

There was a party atmosphere in the hotel function room, with the Moroccan flag being held high.

The Moroccans in Dublin may have been defeated tonight, but they still felt a great sense of pride in their team’s achievements.

The game saw holders France draw on their experience and finishing to seal their place in the final against Argentina.

Les Bleus could become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain their status as the champions of the world.