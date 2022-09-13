There are long delays on Dublin’s rail network this morning due to a signalling problem.

Irish Rail tweeted: “Delays of approximately 25 minutes are expected on services between Connolly and Tara St. due to a signalling issue in Connolly Station.”

In an update, the rail company said: “Due to a signalling issue in Connolly Station, significant delays are expected on services between Connolly and Tara St. Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets.”

The fault has since been fixed but there are still delays of up to 30 minutes on some Dart, Intercity and commuter rail services.

Separately, the 7.15 train from Westport to Dublin was stopped due to what as described as a serious incident which was attended by emergency services.

“Replacement service will operate approximately 25 minutes delayed from Manulla Junction to Athlone,” Iarnród Éireann said.

