Morning travel: Breakdown in Cork’s Jack Lynch Tunnel; traffic building on M50

There are delays on a number of major routes around the country this morning and motorists have been urged to “drive with care”.

In Cork, there has been a break down on the Jack Lynch Tunnel, at the southbound junction 11 Dunkettle turnoff.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In Dublin, traffic is building on the southbound M50 and in the city centre.

There has been a breakdown at junction 16 Cherrywood.

Seven minute delays have been reported between junction 5 Finglas and junction 7 Blanchardstown.

Traffic is also heavy from before junction 9 Red Cow to junction 12 Scholarstown.

Long delays have been reported on the N1 between Whitehall and Griffith Avenue.

Meanwhile, LiveDrive said a new road layout is in place on Nicholas Street and traffic towards Winetavern Street is reduced from two lanes to one.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

More to follow...