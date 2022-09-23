| 10.1°C Dublin

Morning travel: Breakdown in Cork’s Jack Lynch Tunnel; traffic building on M50

Paul Hyland

There are delays on a number of major routes around the country this morning and motorists have been urged to “drive with care”.

In Cork, there has been a break down on the Jack Lynch Tunnel, at the southbound junction 11 Dunkettle turnoff. 

In Dublin, traffic is building on the southbound M50 and in the city centre. 

There has been a breakdown at junction 16 Cherrywood.

Seven minute delays have been reported between junction 5 Finglas and junction 7 Blanchardstown. 

Traffic is also heavy from before junction 9 Red Cow to junction 12 Scholarstown.

Long delays have been reported on the N1 between Whitehall and Griffith Avenue. 

Meanwhile, LiveDrive said a new road layout is in place on Nicholas Street and traffic towards Winetavern Street is reduced from two lanes to one.

More to follow...

