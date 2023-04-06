Morning traffic: Crash on M1, car hits dart crossing

There are delays for motorists this morning following crashes on the M7 and M1.

Dart services are currently suspended between Portmarnock and Malahide due to a vehicle striking a bridge. Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected and Irish Rail staff are on route.

A collision on has occurred on the M1 southbound between junction 4, Donabate and junction 3, Swords, with the hard shoulder, first and second lanes affected.

A separate collision has occurred on Nutley Lane at St Vincent’s Hospital in the left lane. Gardaí are at the scene directing traffic.

There are major delays for motorists turning right from the N11 to Nutley Lane as a result.

There are delay following an earlier collision on the M7 eastbound between junction 4, Rathcoole, and junction 3, Citywest.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was on fire on the M11 southbound between junction 15, Ashford, and junction 16, Wicklow earlier this morning.

Rail services are delayed out of Heuston Station due to a signalling issue earlier this morning between Hazelhatch/Newbridge. Irish Rail have said staff are working to rectify the matter.

More to follow...