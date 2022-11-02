| 11°C Dublin

Morning traffic and travel: vehicle on fire on M6; delays on M50

Amy Blaney

There are delays for motorists this morning on the M50 again this morning.

There are long delays approaching the M50 on the N4 before junction 13, Dundrum. There are also long delays on the M50 southbound before junction 6, Blanchardstown and junction 5, Finglas. 

A vehicle is also on fire on the M6 westbound between junction 7, Moate, and junction 8, Athlone. Motorists are advised to use caution.

A vehicle has broken down on the M7 westbound between junction 1 M50/N7 and Newlands Cross with the left lane affected.

More to follow…

