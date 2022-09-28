| 8.7°C Dublin

There are long delays along the Dart line this morning after a vehicle hit the level crossing at Serpentine Avenue near Sandymount.

As a result, Dart and commuter rail passengers are experiencing long delays.

Services are slowly getting back to normal, but there are still long delays, with alterations to many services.

More to follow...

