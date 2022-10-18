Morning traffic and travel: Breakdown in Dublin Tunnel; collision on M11; breakdown on M50

There are delays for motorists this morning following a collision in the Dublin Tunnel.
A car has broken down in the left lane, however the tunnel remains open with long delays.
A car has broken down on the M50 between junction 7, Lucan and junction 6, Blanchardstown northbound.
A collision has occurred on the M11 at junction 8 northbound near Kilmacanoge heading towards the M50, with reports of long tailbacks.
Due to poor rail conditions, Irish Rail have said some DART services are delayed this morning.
More to follow