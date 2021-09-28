The Luas will not run between Blackhorse and The Point this morning.

The Luas Red Line will not be running between Blackhorse and The Point this morning due to an incident on Monday night.

The incident occurred in Rialto on Monday and has resulted in the Luas line running between Blackhorse and Tallaght/Saggart only.

No Red Line service between Blackhorse & The point due to an incident at Rialto. — Luas (@Luas) September 28, 2021

Luas operators are reminding customers that all tickets for the Luas are also valid on Dublin Bus, if the outage inconveniences their travel.

More to follow..