Monday morning commuters are experiencing delays after a separate vehicle fire and crash occurred on the M1 this morning.

Morning commuters in M1 delays after vehicle fire and crash

The fireoccurred on the M1 southbound near Lusk service station shortly before 7am.

Emergency services attended the scene between Junction 5 Balbriggan South and Junction 4 Donabate and the fire has been extinguished.

However, there is a long queue of traffic back as far as Julianstown J7, according to AA Roadwatch.

AA Roadwatch are also reporting on a crash on the M1 southbound after Junction 7 Julianstown, with heavy traffic on approach.

The crash has since been cleared but delays remain in the area.

