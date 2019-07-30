Morning commuter chaos due to 'technical issue' on Green Luas line

Commuters are facing heavy delays this morning due to a technical issue on the Luas Green line.

Currently, there are no trams operating between the Broombridge and Dominick stops in Dublin city centre.

The "electrical issue" is believed to be near the Cabra Luas stop.

The delay is causing a knock on effect on the other Green line stops, causing significant tram delays and a limited service.

Coach services are servicing all stops between Broombridge and Dominick.

Dublin Bus are accepting Luas tickets.

"The Luas is operating from Brides Glen to Parnell and then Dublin Buses are in operation from there," said a Transdev spokesperson.

"We aren't yet aware of what the technical issue is but we'll be updating customers via social media," the spokesperson added.

It is not yet clear how long the delays will last.

Online Editors