Morgue set to be built in Phoenix Park for Papal visit

Gardaí are set to build an onsite mortuary in the Phoenix Park as part of the policing plan being developed for the Papal mass later this month.

An extensive plan is being developed to manage the 600,000 people expected to descend upon the capital when Pope Francis delivers a mass on August 26th as part of the World Meeting of Families.

Tightened security and traffic restrictions will be in place, and it is now understood Gardaí will be including a temporary mortuary according to reports in the Irish Daily Star today.

There are fears that such a large gathering including a significant amount of elderly people and pilgrims could see a number of people die from natural causes, including heart attacks and strokes.

As a result, a mortuary is to be developed on site to hold the bodies of those who may die until undertakers can get in and remove them.

A press briefing last week indicated there will be “controlled access” throughout the weekend as well as “rolling restrictions” which could pose a problem for those trying to get in and out of the park.

Vehicle restrictions will be in place and guests attending have been advised to use public transport to minimise the walking distance.

Independent.ie contacted gardaí who would not specifically confirm a dedicated mortuary was being developed for the event but said there would be a comprehensive medical centre onsite.

“An Garda Síochána have a full and comprehensive policing plan for every eventuality including medical centres for an event of this magnitude,” a spokesperson said.

