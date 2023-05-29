Morgan Freeman to serve as honorary master of ceremonies at UCD Festival

Morgan Freeman will serve as the honorary master of ceremonies at UCD Festival this year.

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra will continue its 75th anniversary celebrations by bringing Mississippi Delta blues to the festival in June.

A collaboration between the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and US-based jazz and blues impresario David O’Rourke, The Delta Blues Project features the music of blues greats, including Robert Johnson, John Lee Hooker and BB King, as well as music from those inspired and influenced by the blues, such as Ray Charles and Eric Clapton.

The Oscar-winning actor will serve as honorary MC to set the scene for this unique musical collaboration.

Mr Freeman is co-founder and co-owner of Ground Zero Blues Club, which is considered the leading blues club in the World and is located in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the proverbial ‘Birthplace of the Blues’.

The first half of the concert will feature music by trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, recently voted Trumpeter of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association.

The second half of the concert will showcase music from the Mississippi Delta and features blues vocalist and guitar player Anthony ‘Big A’ Sherrod, a regular performer at Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club, as well as legendary drummer Lewis Nash and award-winning pianist Caili O’Doherty.

The Delta Blues Project is on Sunday, June 11, at O’Reilly Hall, University College Dublin.

Tickets are on sale for €35 with a service charge of €1.90. Further details are available online.