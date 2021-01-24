More than three-quarters of people say they will get Covid vaccine, survey finds

Annie Lynch, the first person to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland

Growing numbers want the Covid-19 vaccine with three-quarters of people now saying they will get the jab, particularly the over-65s, a new survey reveals today.

Almost one-fifth, or 18pc, are still unsure while 7pc say they will refuse a vaccine.

Eagerness for the vaccine has emerged in a survey carried out by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) which represents the international research-based biopharmaceutical industry.

It found the age group most likely to take a Covid-19 vaccine were the over-65s with demand among them as high as 86 pc. Eight in ten people aged between 55 and 64 want be to be vaccinated.

The demand among older age groups is good news because of their higher risk of getting sick from the virus.

Of the 7pc of people overall who said they will not take a Covid-19 vaccine, the reluctance was highest among 25- to 34-year-olds.

Read More

An IPHA spokesman said the figures show a 20 point rise in the number of people who will take a Covid-19 vaccine since the last survey in October.

At that stage 12pc said they would not take it but this has now fallen to 7pc. The number of people who said they were unsure is also down 15 points since October.

More than 50 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in trials, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The spokesman said vaccines go through a three-stage clinical trials process before they are sent to regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency for approval.

The last stage, phase III, involves tens of thousands of tested patients.

Oliver O’Connor, chief executive of IPHA, said: “In less than a year, the approvals of the first Covid-19 vaccines in the EU are a key milestone in the response to Covid-19. The first EU marketing authorisations for Covid-19 vaccines offer hope for controlling the pandemic. With the prospect of more Covid-19 vaccines on the way, this is a time to value science in society.

“Our latest survey shows there is a strong public appetite for taking a Covid-19 vaccine. Immunisation on a sufficient scale is all that separates us from an indefinite series of lockdowns.

"It is vital that as many people as possible get vaccinated so that we can all return to normality or, at least, some version of it.

“We would ask people to bear with the health authorities as they roll out the vaccination programme nationwide. Our public health experts and officials, as well as frontline healthcare workers and the Government, are working hard to inoculate the population on a phased basis. That will take time so we should try to be patient. Our industry, meanwhile, is continuing to manufacture as many vaccine doses as it can at speed and scale.

"As well as accelerating supply, it is working on developing more vaccines for regulatory approval. Together, we will emerge from this pandemic with renewed hope and a stronger belief in science.”

All nursing home residents and staff were due to have received a first dose of vaccine yesterday.

This week mostly second doses will be administered to predominantly health staff. But major uncertainty hangs over the volume of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine which is expected to be given approval on Friday. This could impact roll-out to the over-70s.

Irish Independent