More than one in four believe their hearing has deteriorated since they began working from home

Many of us admit to ignoring high volume warnings on devices. Stock image

More than one in four adults believe their hearing has got worse since they started working from home – due to a rising use of headphones.

A study of 2,000 adults who work from home found they now wear headphones for an average of three-and-a-half hours on a typical day, which is an hour longer than before the pandemic.

However, this prolonged usage of audio equipment has left 43pc suffering from sore ears, with 23pc of those experiencing this multiple times a week.

The research also found that 36pc have noticed an increase of earwax build up in the last two years.

And nearly six in 10 (59pc) have tried to remove their earwax, with many of these are turning to techniques that are likely to only make the problem worse – such as 73pc of these reaching for the cotton buds.

There has also been a 317pc increase in earwax removal searches online, along with a 257pc increase in people asking why their ear is clogged.

The research was commissioned by Specsavers, and it marks the launch of its: ‘An ear in review’ Hindsight Report, which explores the nation’s relationship with earwax and its impact on our hearing.

Specsavers Ireland audiology chairperson, Martina McNulty said: “This research highlights just how reliant the nation's home workers are on their headphones.

“But it is important these items are used in moderation as increased exposure can lead to a range of problems.

“And one of the most common is the build-up of earwax – which can lead to problems such as hearing loss and discomfort, as well as infection or even a perforated ear drum.

“It seems many people have been searching for solutions and treating their wax problems at home, particularly during the pandemic.

“But it is important to avoid putting anything in your ears that could push earwax further into your ear canal and lead to impacted earwax and other problems.

“That includes cotton buds, your finger and other household objects that we know people use. Things like match sticks, hair grips and pencils – yes really!”

The study also reveals that 39pc have had warnings on their devices about high volumes, but 91pc of those admitted to ignoring them.

It found 65pc of those polled admitted people have struggled to get their attention because they have been plugged in to their headphones.

Nearly half (47pc) have video calls daily when logging on from their homes, with 40pc opting for headphones rather than speakers.

And even when they are not on a call, 41pc will have either music or a podcast on in the background.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, also found that of those who are experiencing hearing problems, 42pc have sought professional advice and 33pc plan to.

The impact on their quality of life was the most common reason for deciding to get help, while 40pc only did so when it hindered their work.

Ms McNulty added: 'Like many health problems, if they go untreated, they will often get worse.

'Our hearing is so precious and it is typically not something which can be rectified once it gets to a certain point of deterioration.

'That’s why we implore those who believe their hearing is worsening to get help – before it is unfortunately too late.'