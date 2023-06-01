More than half of new cars registered in May were fully electric or hybrids

MORE than half of new cars registered last month were electric or hybrid, latest figures show.

The rise in ‘electrified’ vehicles (cars with varying degrees of battery power) is being attributed to an increase in supply to meet growing buyer demands.

A total of 1,725 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered in May compared with 743 in 2022 (+132.2pc). So far this year 12,875 new BEVs have been registered – up 55.9pc – according to the SIMI report.

BEVs, plug-ins and hybrids continued to increase market share and now stand at 51pc for May and year-to-date at 42.74pc. Petrol remains dominant at 32.36pc, with diesel accounting for just 22.17pc of registrations,

Overall, new-car registrations for May were up 42.7pc (7,557) when compared to May 2022 (5,295). Registrations year to date are up 18.2pc (74,542).

There was a 14.9pc increase in used imports last month (4,486) while they are up 5.2pc (to 20,797) for the first five months.

According to director general of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) Brian Cooke, new cars sales are edging closer to pre-Covid levels.

“Some easing of supply difficulties has resulted in improvement in delivery times, and this has led to a significant growth particularly in electric vehicle.”

He said that, in the year to date, EV sales were now 56pc ahead of last year and represented more than 17pc of the new-car market.