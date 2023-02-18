More than half of female doctors have experienced ‘gender-based’ harrassment

More than half of doctors report having experienced gender-based harassment, compared with 12.4pc of male colleagues, a new survey has revealed.

And women who are medics say they have been relegated to fewer or more mundane tasks compared to colleagues compared to males at 10.4pc.

The findings emerged at a conference on "Gender Equality in Medicine" organised by the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Speaking at the conference, Dr Madeleine Ni Dhalaigh, a member of the IMO GP committee, said that females were disproportionately affected in the health system on a range of issues, which was having a knock-on effect on the provision of care.

“At a time when our health system is chronically understaffed, we need to be doing everything we can to both recruit doctors and retain those already working in the system.

"We know from an IMO survey that female doctors compare poorly to their male counterparts when it comes to issues including childcare, gender discrimination and gender-based harassment,” she said.

“How can we expect female doctors to work in our health system if they are being treated this way? This is having a profoundly negative effect on the health system – and patients are losing out because of it.”

She recommended the following steps in order to ease the burden on females:

• Family-friendly work options to improve flexibility.

• Ensure all doctors are aware of their parental rights.

• The modernisation of medical training to reflect working realities.

• Promotion of female leadership in medicine.

• Cultural change.

The surgey also found that female doctors say they are more likely to reduce their hours to part-time (35.8pc) or take unpaid leave (25.5pc) to care for children compared with male doctors (7.2pc and 6.8pc, respectively).

Almost half (46.5pc) of female doctors with children say they are mainly or fully responsible for childcare within their family, compared with 6.3pc of male doctors.