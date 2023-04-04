More than half of family carers looking after loved ones with dementia are struggling to make ends meet during inflation

A new report has highlighted that over half of family carers looking after loved ones with dementia, are struggling to make ends meet during inflation.

Calls to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) National Helpline regarding financial concerns escalated during inflation last year. Data shows 55pc stated they have difficulty affording daily costs. While 12pc said they had “great difficulty making ends meet.”

The report also details that 17.8pc of family carers were cutting back on household essentials and 22.5pc have cut back on seeing friends and family.

And in some cases, financial difficulties were so impactful that people had fallen into arrears with mortgage payments (4.7pc) and utility bills (5.4pc).

Dr Nikki Dunne, research manager at Family Carers Ireland (FCI), said: "The fact that a majority of family carers are having difficulty making ends meet clearly shows that existing financial supports are inadequate.

“Amid a worsening cost of living crisis, the situation is sadly becoming bleaker. It’s not good enough that many family carers receive payments which fall well short of the established minimum essential standard of living.

“Approximately one in eight recipients of Carer’s Allowance receive a reduced rate, while thousands of full-time family carers are excluded from the scheme entirely due to their means. “The Government must urgently reform the Carer's Allowance scheme to address the hardship that so many families are experiencing.”

The (ASI) Cost of Living While Caring report has recorded significant financial challenges faced by family carers of people with dementia.

Over 180,000 care for loved ones at home. The ASI and Family Carers Ireland (FCI), who also worked on the statistics, said “many more” people provide support and care in other ways.

The ASI and FCI are calling on the Government to design support mechanisms to aid family carers during a challenging financial period.

The report details the financial challenges faced by 129 family carers of people with dementia. The stories told are based on anonymised dementia-specific data collected by FCI, as part of The State of Caring 2022 report.

Dr Laura O’Philbin, research and policy manager at The ASI, said: “National and international data show that family carers, who are generally women, (looking after) people living with dementia, have poor health outcomes such as stress, burnout and illness.

“Research undertaken by The ASI throughout Covid-19, highlighted the profound impact of public health measures and the closure of services on family carers' mental and physical health.

“Having to make cutbacks due to the cost of living crisis, combined with already challenging caring roles, has the potential to create another extremely difficult and arduous situation for family carers of people with dementia.”

The charities stated that family care is valued at €804m per annum.

The Irish health and social care system relied on family carers to provide the “lion’s share of care to people with dementia,” they added.

The ASI is calling on the Government to introduce a number of measures.

The charity wants Carer’s Allowance to be included as a qualifying payment for Fuel Allowance to support the rising cost of fuel and household bills and to increase the capital disregard for those under 70 to €50,000 in line with the disregard for persons over 70.

The charity also wants to see an increase in the weekly rate of the Carer’s Allowance to support people affected by dementia adequately.

The once-off payments allocated in Budget 2023 were welcome, but the weekly rate remained insufficient to meet the needs of struggling carers, it said.

The €200 cost of living lump sum due to be paid to long-term social welfare recipients in April 2023, should include carers who receive the annual Carer’s Support Grant as a standalone payment, the charity added.

The ASI also wants recognition of the costs of caring in the allowable deductions for Carer’s Allowance, including medical expenses and fuel, and assess income on net value.

Data shows one in 10 people diagnosed with dementia in Ireland are under the age of 65. There are 64,000 people with dementia in Ireland.

The number of people with the condition will double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

The ASI states that dementia is progressive and there’s currently no cure but the condition is not simply a health issue.

The charity said it is a social issue that requires a community response.

Most people with dementia (63pc) live at home. Over 180,000 people in Ireland are currently or have been family carers for a family member or partner with dementia.