More than half of families becoming homeless are being forced out of private rental accommodation, figures given to ministers this week have shown.

The Cabinet was privately told the housing crisis has pushed the State’s system of emergency accommodation for those presenting as homeless to crisis point.

Nineteen local authorities are at capacity, and Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has been forced to house people in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The Government this week announced it was introducing a five-month ban on evictions to avoid overwhelming homelessness services this winter amid predictions that 2,273 tenant households could face contract terminations.

The number of notices of termination served increased by 47pc between the first and second quarter of this year.

Nationally, 40pc of those who entered emergency accommodation between February and August had to leave the private rental sector. These included 904 adults in Dublin and six adults in the north-west of the country.

Ministers were also told of an emerging trend of an increased number of migrants presenting to the State’s homelessness services this year. Non-Irish citizens accounted for 37pc of adults in emergency accommodation last August.

The sharp increase in families presenting as homeless in the capital is illustrated by statistics presented to the Cabinet showing that for the second quarter of this year, 98 families entered emergency accommodation, representing 46pc of the total family entries.

This is more than double the 19pc (52 families) who entered homelessness from the private rental sector in the Dublin region for the same period last year.

In August this year alone, 43 families or 55pc of the total number of families who entered emergency accommodation that month came from private rental properties.

Ministers were also told the Department of Housing is now gathering information from local authorities on the citizenship of those accessing emergency accommodation.

In August, 63pc of adults, or 4,756 people in emergency accommodation were Irish, 21pc or 1,620 were from the European Economic Area (EEA) or the UK and 16pc or 1,209 were from outside the EEA.

The memo for the Cabinet said: “The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has advised that EEA nationals make up a significant proportion of both new presentations to homeless services and of those using emergency accommodation in the Dublin region.”

While 55pc of single adult presentations or 96 people in the four Dublin regions in August were classed as Irish citizens, 23pc or 40 people were from the EU or EEA and 22pc or 39 people were from non-EU jurisdictions, with 0.5pc, or one person, from the UK.

The memo said the most recent information, for last month, shows emergency accommodation is at capacity in 19 local authority areas and is close to capacity in three local authorities.

The remaining five rural local authorities rely almost exclusively on commercial accommodation.

Those local authorities have advised that such accommodation is no longer available due to the pressure caused by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) securing accommodation for refugees arriving from Ukraine.