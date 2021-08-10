More than €900k lost to rental scams as Gardaí issue warning to students seeking accommodation

Gardaí have said that over €900,000 has been stolen through rental scams in two years with almost half of the scams occurring in the Dublin region.

A total of 503 cases of rental fraud were reported to An Garda Síochána between February 2019 and May 2021, with 72pc of all injured parties under the age of 35.

Some 42pc of people subject to rental fraud are under the age of 25, with students moving to attend third level institutions particularly targeted by scammers.

While Gardaí have said instances of rental fraud have been declining in the last 18 months due to Covid-19 restrictions, they are advising students to be vigilant if returning to college and seeking accommodation.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Gardaí National Economic Crime Bureau says students should only use “recognised letting agencies or deal with people who are bona fida and trusted”.

“Websites can be cloned, check the URL to ensure it’s a real website and take note of the privacy and refund policy sections.

“Be very wary of social media advertisements or where a person letting the location will only communicate via messenger or whatsapp. You should push for direct answers and if responses are vague, disengage immediately,” Superintendent Cryan said.

GardaÃ­ are advising people to be wary of rental scams, particularly at this time of year when students are returning to college.



Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan provides advice in the below video: pic.twitter.com/UKvvg3PPev — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 10, 2021

Gardaí are advising people to watch out for unsolicited contacts or where the contact appears “to be based in other jurisdictions and especially if there is a sense of urgency like ‘a one-time offer’".

Superintendent Cryan says if people have agreed to let a property, they should only use “trusted money transfer systems, I would recommend using a credit card. Never transfer money direct, pay cash, or pay into cryptocurrency wallets”.

“Be wary if a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union, pay in iTunes gift cards or only deals in cryptocurrency. The majority of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction can’t be reversed.”



