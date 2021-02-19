More than 900 fines issued to people for attending and organising house parties during lockdown

MORE than 900 fines have been issued by gardaí to people for attending or hosting a house party since the re-introduction of Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

In total, 747 €150 fines have been given out to those who attended a house party, while a further 197 €500 fines were given to those who organised a house party.

Overall, 7,950 Covid-19 fines have been issued for a range of breaches of Covid regulations. Of those, the vast majority were for non-essential travel, with 6,297 €100 fines given out.

Read More

Statistics provided by the gardaí show that 53pc of the fines being issued are to people between the ages of 18 to 25. Comparatively, 26- to 35-year-olds represent 24pc of all people fined. Only 1pc of offenders were over the age of 65.

The vast majority of those fined were male, with only one in four offenders being female. The weekend also seems to bring about more incidents, with 50pc of fines being issued on Saturday and Sunday.

People were also fined specifically for making non-essential journeys to airports and ports, of which 263 received €500 fines. A further 155 people were fined €80 for not wearing a face covering.

People have 28 days to pay these Covid-19 related fines, after which they will receive a court date if they fail to do so. They can then face a €1,000 fine or imprisonment.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security with An Garda Síochána, John Twomey, spoke today about how most people have been compliant with current restrictions.

"While the vast majority of people are heeding the advice, there are still some who are not complying with public health regulations,” he said. In doing so, they are putting themselves, those they love, and those they know at risk of catching a virus that could, unfortunately, result in serious illness or death.

“This week the tragic milestone of 4,000 Covid-19 deaths was reached. That is 4,000 people that were loved. That is 4,000 people that had family, friends and neighbours. That is 4,000 of our fellow citizens.

“We all have an individual and collective responsibility to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Please stay home, reduce your contacts, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.”

Gardaí also noted that since February 8, fines have been in place for non-essential cross-border travel. Traffic data for last weekend showed a decrease of approximately 23pc in cross-border travel compared to previous weekends.

Read More

Irish Independent