| 12.3°C Dublin

More than €800,000 of cocaine seized and man arrested in Kildare raid

The Naas cocaine seizure of more than 11kg had an estimated value of €812,000. Picture: Revenue Expand

Close

The Naas cocaine seizure of more than 11kg had an estimated value of €812,000. Picture: Revenue

The Naas cocaine seizure of more than 11kg had an estimated value of €812,000. Picture: Revenue

The Naas cocaine seizure of more than 11kg had an estimated value of €812,000. Picture: Revenue

Eoghan Moloney

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after 11.6kg of cocaine were seized by Revenue officers in Kildare today.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue Officers searched a vehicle in the Naas area of Kildare this morning and over 11kg of cocaine were seized.

A male was arrested at the scene.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The arrested man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy