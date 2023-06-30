More than 8,000 patients spent time waiting on trolleys during the month of June – says INMO

More than 8,000 patients were admitted to Irish hospitals without a bed in June, new figures show.

According to the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch figures, 8,312 patients, including 164 children, were admitted to hospital without a bed this month. When compared to last year's figures for June, this is a 17pc decrease.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest level of overcrowding, with 1,689 patients on trolleys this month. This is followed by Sligo University Hospital, with 822 patients waiting.

Both Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway had 695 and 637 patients waiting for beds respectively, while St James’s Hospital in Dublin recorded 599 patients, according to the INMO figures.

While the trolley count remains high across the country, new data shows the number has dropped by almost 4,000 in the last month.

Last month recorded 11,856 admitted patients without hospital beds where 309 were children.

The INMO said its figures are tallied every morning, looking at how many patients are waiting in emergency departments and in wards, for beds.

Meanwhile, the INMO welcomed the establishment of a new Health and Social Care Advisory Committee of the Health and Safety Authority.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney confirmed to the INMO that this Committee will be established before the end of the year.

General secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said recent INMO surveys show that over 65pc of nurses have faced some type of aggression at work.

“The INMO has long called for this type of action to be taken in light of the often-dangerous conditions that nurses and midwives work in,” she said.

“It is not acceptable that over ten nurses and midwives are physically, verbally or sexually assaulted every single day all while working in overcrowded and understaffed wards.

“The work of the HSA has been transformative in the construction and farming sectors. We look forward to strong worker representation in the work of the new Health and Social Care Advisory Committee.

“Ensuring a safer workplace will go a long way to improving the retention levels in the health service.”