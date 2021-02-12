More than 6,500 Covid fines issued as gardaí say it’s ‘long past time for those not playing their part to do so’

Over 500 fines have been issued to people for breaching non-essential travel abroad regulations.

Around 6,550 fines have been issued by gardaí for a range of Covid-19 breaches in the last month.

Since they were signed into law on January 11, almost 5,000 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel.

Over 500 fines costing €500 each for non-essential journeys to airports/ports have also been issued by gardaí.

Some 116 people have been fined €500 for organising house parties while a further 498 attendees at house parties received a Fixed Penalty Notice of €150.

There were 127 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering issued so far by Gardaí.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said it was “long past time for those who are not playing their part to do so”.

"Unfortunately, there are still people in this society who are prepared to put themselves, their families, their friends and their colleagues at risk of getting Covid-19.

"The vast majority of people are doing the right things..We know it is hard. We know it has meant huge sacrifices. We thank them for this and ask people to continue to do the right things,” he said.

Of those fined; 75pc are male and 25pc female; 53pc are aged 18-25 and three quarters are under the age of 35.

Almost half (46pc) of fines are issued on weekends, as Saturday and Sunday see 23pc each of weekly fines, with Monday (9pc) the day least fines are administered.

Fines for non-essential cross-border travel came into operation on Monday morning and Gardaí say traffic volumes have fallen 13pc compared to last week.

A number of fines for cross-border travel have been issued but these figures are still being collated.

Breaches of health regulations by licensed business premises have been attended to by Gardaí and files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions as a result.

To date, 98 prosecutions of licensed premises have been directed to the DPP with 44 of these having court dates.

Gardaí are reminding victims of domestic violence that travel restrictions do not apply to them, and encourage victims of domestic or sexual crimes to report these incidents.

