More than 60,000 celebrate Pride in Dublin

As Dublin Pride continues to grow every year, the 2019 parade has become one of the most enthusiastic in Europe, attracting tourists from around the world.

This year featured Gardaí marching in uniform and members of the Civil Service LGBTQ network for the first time.

It has been 50 years since the Stonewall riots, which was a catalyst for the Pride movement, which was mentioned by Grand Marshall Will St Leger at the beginning of the celebrations in a moment of poignancy to how far campaigners have come.

Dublin Pride Parade 2019. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

The first LGBTQ rights demonstration in Ireland took place when eight people protested anti-gay laws outside the Department of Justice in June 1974. Over the course of four decades, it has become one of the biggest national - and international - celebrations.

Jason Moran, from Dublin, said: "I'm here to celebrate being in the community with my friends, because there's a lot of times where we aren't able to be out and proud.”

"So having this in such a public area means a lot. I think we still have a lot more to do in terms of LGBTQ rights, it's come a very long way.”

"My mom and my family have always been very involved. And having their support... a lot of people my age 30 years ago didn't have that, so it's definitely very different."

Nathan Ryan came to Dublin today because it's been 50 years since the Stonewall riots. "I want to celebrate being proud. This parade is one of the biggest ones in the country. It's so welcoming and supportive."

Senator David Norris, a veteran gay rights campaigner, watched from the seats outside the GPO before joining in the marching after a few minutes. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was a key part of the celebrations, and he was joined by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Maria Walsh MEP at the Dublin Pride Parade 2019. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

Some people at the event said that pride was a protest, but the majority said it was a day for celebration and acceptance.

Many people attending the events were there in support of a family member or friend who had came out.

The march ended in Merrion Square where Oscar Wilde lived. Inside Merrion Park,a Pride Village was erected featuring performances, speeches and a family area with face painting.

Pride celebrations are earmarked for around the country over the coming weeks, including parades in Limerick, Galway, Cork and Belfast.

For all the pictures from the Pride festivities, see our gallery below:

