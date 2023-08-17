More than 550 deaths linked with ‘adverse incidents’ in the HSE last year

Adverse incidents include events such as falls, pressure ulcers or an incident with medication

There were 556 deaths linked to adverse incidents in the Health Service Executive last year, new figures show.

In total, there were 106,967 adverse incidents in 2022, an 11pc increase year on year.

The number of deaths associated with these incidents last year is a decrease from 2021 figures which saw 679 deaths linked with adverse incidents.

The total number of adverse incidents recorded by the HSE between 2018 to 2022 is 483,459 and has been on the rise since 2019.

Some 9pc of incidents were reported as near misses in 2022, while 16pc required first aid as a result of injury or illness.

Almost 10pc of incidents required medical attention in the same year but 45pc resulted in no injury.

In a statement, the HSE has said that it "has been working for some years to increase the level of reporting of adverse incidents, no matter how minor, in our health services.

“As such an increase in the number of reports is unlikely to reflect an increase in the number of such incidents but an improvement in reporting culture.

“In healthcare, a low number of reports tends to be a cause for concern. Very serious incidents are at less than 1pc of all incidents, and this is in line with international norms.”

In relation to the number of deaths associated with these incidents, the HSE said “not all deaths are preventable and the percentage of serious incidents with an outcome of death reported here is not outside the international norm.”

The information from the HSE was supplied to Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín TD in an answer to parliamentary questions.

Some €1.4 bn in compensation has been paid out by the State Claims Agency, following adverse incidents in the past five years in the HSE, previous figures provided to Mr Tóibín showed.

"It’s jaw dropping that there have been nearly a half a million adverse incidents in the Irish health system in the last five years,” Mr Tóibín said.

The figures provided to Mr Tóibín showed that 500 people suffered an adverse incident that resulted in a long-term disability or a permanent disability.

“It’s clear that the gross understaffing of our health service is putting enormous pressure on staff. There is a proven correlation between understaffing and mistakes being made,” he added.