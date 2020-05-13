More than €500,000 worth of alcohol seized at Dublin Port

€510,000 worth of alcohol was seized by Revenue officers.

More than €500,000 worth of alcohol was seized yesterday by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

Over 13,500 litres of Krackoff vodka was seized after an unaccompanied trailer from Belgium was searched as part of routine operations by officers.

The alcohol has an estimated retail value of €510,000, which would be a loss to the taxpayer of €326,781.

According to a spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.

So far this year, over 265,000 litres of alcohol with a retail value in excess of €1,000,000 have been seized in Dublin Port.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy," said a spokesperson.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential line 1800 295 295."

Online Editors