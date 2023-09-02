More than 500 swimmers take to the River Liffey in ‘long-standing Dublin tradition’

The female winner, Roseanne Marshall of the Guinness club, swims clear of the field at Butt Bridge during the 103rd Jones Engineering Liffey Swim organised by Leinster Open Sea. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Carol Curtis after the 103rd Jones Engineering Liffey Swim organised by Leinster Open Sea. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Competitors before the 103rd Jones Engineering Liffey Swim organised by Leinster Open Sea. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Competitors in action during the 103rd Jones Engineering Liffey Swim organised by Leinster Open Sea. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ronan Dalton celebrates after winning the 103rd Jones Engineering Liffey Swim organised by Leinster Open Sea. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Liffey Swim took place in a sunny Dublin city today with more than 500 people entering the water this afternoon.

Crowds gathered along the banks of the Liffey to watch the Jones Engineering Dublin Liffey Swim, now in its 103rd year.

Participants set off from the Rory O’More Bridge from 11.30am, crossing the finish line some 2km later at Custom House Quay.

A total of 522 swimmers took part this year including 219 women and 303 men.

Roseanne Marshall took home gold in the women’s race while Ronan Daltan picked up the top prize in the men’s race.

The prestigious Liffey Cups were presented at the Custom House after the competition.

Participants washed down in showers provided by Dublin firefighters at the finish line, with photos showing joyful swimmers celebrating barefoot on the footpath after their race.

Race organisers Leinster Open Sea (LOS) welcomed a large number of international competitors this year, some from England, Spain, Mexico and Italy.

The race had humble beginnings when it first began over 100 years ago when just a handful of swimmers would take to the water.

“Myself and my brother Brian have been involved with the running of The Liffey Swim for many years, it’s a true family day out,” said LOS chairman Bobby Nolan.

"It couldn’t happen without the support of Jones Engineering and Dublin City Council who will once again sponsor the swim, as well as the efforts of our hard working committee, the support from our clubs, our volunteers, Dublin Fire Brigade, and Civil Defense.”

To qualify for the swim, entrants of all ages must compete a series of open-sea races organised by LOS during the summer and be a member of a swimming club.

Previous winners include Colm O’Brien, the race commentator, who took home the top prize 60 years ago this year.

"For over a century, communities across Dublin, and indeed across Ireland and overseas, have shown up to participate in the swim and we are excited to be involved in making that happen once more,” said Stephen McCabe, CEO of Jones Engineering.

He described the race as “a long-standing Dublin tradition", which celebrates the city's heritage and culture.

"We believe it serves a unifying and positive purpose, fostering social connections, celebrating local culture, and promoting well-being,” he said.