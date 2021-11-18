More than 4,100 accidents and incidents logged on the M50 since the beginning of last year

MORE than 4,100 accidents and incidents have been logged on the country’s busiest motorway since the beginning of last year.

Animals on the road, hazardous chemicals, cars running out of fuel or going on fire were all among a total of 4,159 incidents recorded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on Dublin’s ring road, the M50.

The figures show a remarkable decline in the number of incidents during the deepest lockdowns of the pandemic when significant volumes of cars were off the road.

In April 2020, during the very first lockdown, there were just 61 incidents logged compared with the average of 222 in each month of this year so far.

The data shows an average of just over six incidents on the road every day, ranging from minor prangs to serious multi-car collisions.

Records show 35 instances of live “animals on road” and another 17 cases where the carcass of a dead animal was deemed a hazard.

There were 156 cases of a car being reported “missing" or “abandoned” and 208 reports of a cyclist or a pedestrian on the motorway.

The most common issues were breakdowns, of which there were 1,381, and collisions, which took place on 766 occasions – or at least once per day on average.

Other reports included debris on the road 681 times, three cases of antisocial behaviour, and 192 times where a car blew out a tyre or had a flat.

Also recorded were three instances of hazardous chemicals, 32 times where fog was affecting visibility, and eight instances of hail showers compromising safety.

There were 22 medical emergencies – where a driver or passenger had suffered a cardiac arrest, asthma attack, or another situation requiring immediate assistance.

Thirty-eight vehicles ran out of fuel on the road while another 35 were reported to be on fire, according to records released under FOI.

TII also logged eight cases where a car or truck was travelling the wrong direction on the busy carriageway.

Of the 4,159 cases listed, 24 of them were categorised as “major incidents”, some lasting in excess of four hours.

Another 799 incidents were classified as “high priority”, with 1,219 considered “moderate priority”, and a further 1,761 cases “low priority”.

A small number of cases (11 in total), including prank calls and no callers on the line, were classed as Category 0, while 345 incidents were not categorised.

The number of accidents and incidents on the road has risen markedly throughout this year, with at least 200 in every month since April.

The worst month, according to the records which covered January last year until the beginning ofthis month, was September just gone when 270 incidents were logged.

Sean O’Neill, spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland, said: “The M50 is one of the most critical motorway corridors in the country, inter-connecting all regional motorways throughout the country to greater Dublin and Dublin Port.

“The traffic volumes are nearing pre-Covid levels and maintaining the M50’s safe operation 24/7, 365 days a year, is vital part of the day-to-day management.

“Recent introduction of variable speed traffic management signage is improving safety by reducing traffic speeds prior to incidents, which allows for emergency service to do their job in a safer environment and moves traffic safely beyond those incidents.”