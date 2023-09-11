More than 3,500 council-owned homes vacant but Varadkar says majority are ‘for a good reason’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said we’re in a very different phase when it comes to dealing with Covid. Photo: Gareth Chaney

More than 3,500 council-owned homes are currently lying vacant across the country, according to new figures.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that vacant homes in Local Authorities are usually not occupied for a reason.

The report, conducted since the end of June, revealed there are 712 vacant houses owned by Dublin City Council.

Cork City Council has 350 vacant homes, Limerick City and County Council – 228, Cork Country Council – 184, Wicklow – 175, Donegal – 171, Kerry – 149, followed by Galway City which has 127 vacant houses.

In the “majority” of cases, those houses are vacant “for a good reason,” said Mr Varadkar.

The figures on vacant council properties comes as 12,847 people are homeless by the latest statistics, but Mr Varadkar said there are a number of reasons for empty properties.

He said. “I looked at the figures, and what that indicates at any point in time, about 2 - 3pc of local authority houses are vacant, and they're generally vacant for a reason.

“Sometimes they're being refurbished, sometimes they're being earmarked for demolition to be replaced by new complexes, you'll see that all over Dublin.

“Sometimes a tenant has moved out and a new town is about to move in. So you'll always have a certain amount of vacancy," he said.

The vacant council figures were released to Aontú leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín under a Freedom of Information request.

It comes as the 31 local authorities across Ireland have over 95,000 people on their housing waiting lists.

The Taoiseach was speaking in Belfast where he held bilateral meetings with UK representatives following the announcement of €1.14 billion in funding through the Peaceplus programme.

He said the urgency of the Government on housing was seen “in the fact we built more social housing last year than any year since the 1970s”.

He added: “We'll do that again this year, probably at about 10,000 social homes, the housing stock, and that's providing homes for thousands of families.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has yet to publish the number of social housing homes built by the State this year. He has said he would not publish the data until he had “verified” the information involved.

Sinn Fein has criticised non-publication of the figures for social and affordable housing delivery for the first six months of the year.

The Government has promised to build 9,100 new social homes and 5,500 affordable homes in 2023.

Mr Tóibín said: "It is incredible that in the jaws of a national emergency in terms of housing that well over 3,500 local authority homes are lying empty tonight.

Mr Tóibín said there are “enough empty local authority homes in the state to house well over half the number of people who are homeless”.

“Thousands of homeless people are living in emergency accommodation throughout the country at great human cost to themselves and at great financial cost to the state."

"There will always be a length of time and a level turnover of Local Authority accommodation. But there appears to be a growing dysfunction in some arms of the state when dealing with housing.

"Bureaucracy, red tape, poor management, lack of staff and inefficiency is making housing provision grindingly slow.”

Mr Tóibín added that rising HAP and RAS figures show the “continuing reliance on the private sector for the provision of social housing”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said at the end of 2021 Local Authorities had a social housing stock of 141,483 homes.

“Local authorities will always have a level of vacancy in their housing stock, which will inevitably fluctuate over time as tenancy surrender and re-letting is an ongoing process. The reasons for vacancy can also vary, and may include units which are marked for demolition and major regeneration or earmarked for sale, for example.

“The management and maintenance of local authority housing stock, including pre-letting repairs to vacant properties, is a matter for each individual local authority.

“However, there has been extensive funding provided under the current government to support local authorities with both standard re-lets as well as properties requiring more extensive works to be brought back into use.

“Since 2020 6,300 vacant social homes have been brought back into productive use, and Minister O’Brien has approved €31 million in funding to support the return of 2,300 vacant local authority homes this year.”