Gardai are carrying out searches at more than 30 homes around Ireland as part of a major investigation into the possession and distribution of child abuse images.

Gardai are carrying out searches at more than 30 homes around Ireland as part of a major investigation into the possession and distribution of child abuse images.

More than 30 homes searched as part of investigation into child abuse images

Operation Ketch has been ongoing for the past two days, with phones, computers and other items being seized.

No arrests have been made so far as the materials are being forensically examined.

Gardai secured a number of warrants to search designated addresses across the country.

This is the second phase of Operation Ketch and it is expected that charges will follow.

In February, officers seized tens of thousands of child abuse images following searches at houses in the Leinster and Munster regions.

Online Editors