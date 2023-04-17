More than 30 families of Freddie Scappaticci’s victims set to sue estate of deceased informer

The estate of Freddie Scappaticci is facing civil claims from over 30 of his victims.

The British Army agent known as Stakeknife, who had been living under witness protection in England for the last 20 years, died earlier this month.

He was being investigated for dozens of murders carried out during his time in the IRA by detectives from the independent Operation Kenova team.

They have sent 26 files to the Public Prosecution Service.

However, in parallel to the criminal investigation, many victims of the former head of the Provos’ so-called ‘nutting squad’ have commenced civil action.

There are 31 claims against Scappaticci and the Ministry of Defence pending in the High Court in Belfast.

Most of these are from the relatives of people believed to have been killed by Scappaticci, either directly or on his orders while he was working for military intelligence.

A small number are from people who were abducted and interrogated by the double agent, but survived the ordeal.

While Scappaticci’s death at the age of 77 complicates that process, it is believed the findings of Kenova, headed up by retired detective Jon Boutcher, will leave the MoD with no choice but to settle many of the claims.

Scappaticci’s considerable assets will also be subject to claims by his victims.

During his time as an informer Scappaticci was paid £80,000 a year plus bonuses.

Despite never officially confirming the identity of Stakeknife, General Sir John Wilsey, a former commander of the Army, was recorded describing Scappaticci as “our most important secret”.

“He was a golden egg, something that was very important to the Army,” he said.

“We were terribly cagey about Fred.”

In 2002 the convictions of Danny Morrison, Gerard Hodgins and three others were quashed by the Court of Appeal after disclosure was withheld by the MoD from their defence teams on the grounds of national security.

They had been convicted of the abduction of informer Sandy Lynch, who was interrogated at a property in Andersonstown by Scappaticci.

Following the appeal all were paid significant sums in compensation.

It is this hearing that is being cited in several civil cases of others who came into contact with Scappaticci.

They will be seeking information on his estate, including any property owned, to be included in the civil cases.

His estate includes a significant payout by the now defunct News Of The World, which had hacked phones while he was living in England under an assumed identity to try and trace his whereabouts.

During a Metropolitan Police investigation into the phone hacking scandal, an invoice was recovered that billed News International £850 for “Scappaticci phone records”.

At the time the invoice was submitted, in April 2006, a senior News Of The World executive had commissioned private detectives to track down the informer.

David Cameron’s former director of communications Andy Coulson was the newspaper’s editor at the time. He was later convicted of conspiracy to hack mobile phones.

Via information taken from the phone of Scappaticci’s wife, who remained in Northern Ireland but kept in touch with her husband, a private detective traced a phone box which they believed was being used by him to ring home.

He was traced, but before anything could be published he obtained an injunction preventing any reports of his whereabouts or up-to-date images being published.

The injunction remained in place until he died.

Scappaticci is believed to have been paid a significant sum in compensation for the News Of The World breach to his security.

His death, much like his life, remains shrouded in secrecy.

He is thought to have suffered from heart problems and his funeral is believed to have taken place the week leading up to Easter.

When he was revealed as an informer in 2003, Scappaticci went to England for a debrief by his handlers before returning to west Belfast to try and brazen it out.

Banking on the IRA not breaking their ceasefire and having Sinn Fein excluded from talks, he at first held a brief press conference in a solicitor’s office on the Falls Road.

He also gave a lengthy interview with his local paper, which proclaimed him a victim of media dirty tricks.

This was despite being under suspicion by the IRA since the 1990 arrest of Mr Morrison.

Although claiming he was not an agent, within weeks he was gone from his west Belfast home.

The release of a recording from a 1993 interview he gave to an English journalist working for the Cook Report sealed his fate, with him now knowing he could never return.

While investigated for dozens of deaths, mainly of other IRA members accused of being informers, Scappaticci was thought to have been directly responsible for 18 murders.

The Operation Kenova report is expected to be released later this year.