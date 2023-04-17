| 12.3°C Dublin

More than 30 families of Freddie Scappaticci’s victims set to sue estate of deceased informer

Stakeknife believed to have built up considerable assets working as a spy for Army within the IRA

Dirty war: Freddie Scappaticci Expand

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

The estate of Freddie Scappaticci is facing civil claims from over 30 of his victims.

The British Army agent known as Stakeknife, who had been living under witness protection in England for the last 20 years, died earlier this month.

