More than 2,200 cases of cheating detected at universities in the North in past three years
Mark Bain
The number of incidents of cheating at Northern Ireland’s two main universities has soared to 2,223 over the past three years, new figures reveal.
Latest Irish News
Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry day with spells of sunshine
Tourist who raped friend in Dublin hotel room leaves prison laughing and smiling
Investigation as Somalian player ‘racially abused’ during amateur match
Inquest to lift a veil on little known role of loyalism’s killer women
More than 2,200 cases of cheating detected at universities in the North in past three years
Fine Gael minister Patrick O’Donovan clashes with Green Party over €650m liquid gas storage plant
Martin set to build new deeper links with Chinese
Former rugby captain Rory Best to trek 300km raising funds for children’s cancer charity
‘Our grief is total,’ family bid sad farewell to brother and sister who died in horror crash
HSE nursing homes receiving €744 more per Fair Deal resident than private facilities
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: American fugitive, Irish orphan and cannibalism - the unbelievable story of Nicholas Alahverdian
Fitness influencer Maeve Madden: ‘One weekend we were getting married, the next we were burying daddy’
€1,750 a month and it ‘smells like s**t’: Diary of a Dublin renter
New system will see prescriptions accessed via barcodes on mobile phones and tablets
Latest NewsMore
Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry day with spells of sunshine
PTSB mortgage market share up 14pc as it takes on Ulster Bank loans
Tourist who raped friend in Dublin hotel room leaves prison laughing and smiling
Investigation as Somalian player ‘racially abused’ during amateur match
The Left Wing podcast: ‘This has to be the tipping point’ – Ground zero for Irish women’s rugby
Inquest to lift a veil on little known role of loyalism’s killer women
Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay
We’re not leading Wrexham transfer plans, say Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
More than 2,200 cases of cheating detected at universities in the North in past three years
Diary of a Dublin renter - '€1,750 a month and it smells like s**h'