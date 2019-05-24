More than 200 motorists caught speeding in nine hours across country

More than 200 drivers were caught speeding in just nine hours across the country.

More than 200 drivers were caught speeding in just nine hours across the country.

Despite the National Slow Down Day initiative by An Garda Síochána, 215 lead-footed drivers were found to be doing anything but driving slow, according to gardai.

By 4pm speed cameras monitored the speeds of 110,738 vehicles nationwide.

In Dublin 4, a driver was found hurtling along the R118 Rock Road at almost twice the 50 km/h speed limit of 87 km/h.

Another driver was travelling at 81 km/h in the 50km/h zone on Griffith Avenue whilst another motorist was clocked doing 137 km/h on the M1 motorway in Lusk, county Dublin where the maximum speed limit is 120.

Outside the capital, a driver was caught driving at 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N20 in Cork while in Ballina, Co Mayo, another driver was driving at 143 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N26.

Gardai mounting a checkpoint in the Shankill area of south Dublin also arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving.

The driver’s car was also seized on suspicion of the driving while uninsured.

The campaign runs from 7am today until 7am tomorrow morning in a bid to reduce the carnage on our roads from excessive speed.

“The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. The aim of “Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed,” according to gardai.

The Road Safety Authority and the GoSafe speed detection company is also appealing to the public to slow down.

“Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions,” they warned.

“Safety cameras will be on the roads all across Ireland where fatal or injury collisions are happening as a result of inappropriate speed.”

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent of the Roads Policing Bureau, Paul Cleary said that he hoped the event will discourage ‘completely unacceptable” speeding on Irish roads.

“The vast majority of drivers drive safely within the speed limits, and it is most welcome, but there still remain those that do not.

“Each time a vehicle speeds excessively or inappropriately, it could result in a serious or fatal collision. Please check your speed and support Slow Down day, not only on the day, but every day.”

