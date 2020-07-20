More than 20 staff from building site test positive for Covid-19

More than 20 staff who were working on a building site that has forced to close have tested positive for Covid-19.

Up to 200 staff were working on the site which was temporarily closed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) today.

Further tests on staff are currently being carried out.

John Paul Construction, which has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, London and Riyadh, confirmed a number of its building workers contracted coronavirus.

There are fears over the infection rate due to the large number of people on site.

The site on Townsend Street is being developed for a 393-bedroom hotel, 202-aparthotel, a restaurant and 21 apartments.

In line with HSE advice, it has now temporarily closed.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn described it as “the first significant outbreak” on a construction site to date.

It is understood one employee was initially diagnosed with Covid-19 at the latter end of last week.

Comprehensive testing was carried out once the company became aware of the positive case and a number of other staff have since tested positive.

Labour councillor Kevin Donoghue described the outbreak as “very concerning”.

He has called for testing to be made available for locals and shop workers in the area who may have come into contact with the staff.

“The workers on the site would have been using shops locally during breaks and we need to be ready to test local residents who might be impacted by this,” he said.

“Measures should be put in place to allow all residents in the area who are concerned to get tested immediately.

“In their statement the construction company involved said comprehensive testing of workers had been carried out after one person tested positive for the virus.

“We need to ensure that testing is made available for locals also, especially where they may be concerned about at-risk family members.”

In a statement, John Paul Construction said: “We have followed the specific advice of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at all times in relation to this matter and are assisting the HSE in arranging further tests as required. We have temporarily closed the site.

“The health, safety and well-being of those who work with us and the communities in which we operate is our top priority and we wish those affected a speedy recovery.”

The situation has been described as “fluid” and staff are due to be retested next week.

Online Editors