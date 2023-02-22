More than 20 hour wait to see a doctor for patient who presented at Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department – new report

A patient who presented at Tallaght Hospital’s emergency department had to wait more than twenty hours to be seen by a doctor while others were on trolleys for more than two days before getting a bed, an inspectors report has revealed.

The inspection found the patient waited twenty hours and 32 minutes between triage and getting a medical review.

The delay led to such concern by inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) that they wrote to the hospital and it responded with a plan to reduce risk.

The inspectors found the average time from triage to medical review was four hours and 33 minutes.

The waiting time for patients getting a bed following a decision to admit ranged from five hours and five minutes to two days and eleven hours with an average time of 18 hours and 25 minutes.

Hiqa conducted the risk-based unannounced inspection of the emergency department on October 27 last .

The hospital was partially compliant with three national standards and non-compliant with one national standard.

While Tallaght University Hospital had management arrangements in place to support and promote the delivery of healthcare services, these measures were not fully effective in ensuring delivery of high-quality, safe and reliable healthcare services to the people who used the hospital’s emergency services.

Emergency department staff were striving to provide safe, quality care to the high number of patients presenting to the emergency department. The hospital was challenged with capacity issues, insufficient isolation facilities and management reported a deficit in the numbers of community facilities and services to support transfer of care to the community.

The practice of admitted patients awaiting inpatient beds on trolleys in the emergency department contributed to overcrowding.

The inspectors said the “environment in which care was provided to patients on the day of inspection did not promote dignity, privacy and confidentiality for these patients.

“At the time of inspection, the hospital had made progress in recruiting medical staff for the emergency department, but unfilled nursing and healthcare assistant posts were impacting the ability of the department to be fully functional. “

The hospital had also identified opportunities for improvement within the emergency department under the themes of communication, triage, staff shortages and patient flow. Overall, significant improvements were necessary to enhance the capacity, capability, quality and safety of emergency services at Tallaght University Hospital.

A separate inspection was carried out on September 20 and 21 of University Hospital Kerry found “gross overcrowding” in the emergency department.

“The hospital was substantially behind many other similar-sized hospitals in relation to its efforts to ensure compliance with the national standards”- though Hiqa said it acknowledges that the hospital management team was in transition at the time of inspection.

There were significant deficits in governance and management arrangements which impacted on the hospital’s ability to effectively and promptly manage any increase in service demand. For emergency care in particular, Hiqa found ”gross overcrowding of the emergency department along with significant patient flow issues.”

The emergency department had a significant shortage of medical and nursing staff. At the time of inspection, there were no formalised arrangements in place to ensure consultant oversight in the emergency department 24/7. The emergency department also had a significant shortfall on the rostered complement of nursing staff.

It found that there should be more responsive oversight and management of patient-safety incidents and of the implementation of learnings and recommendations from incident reviews.

It was was also concerned with the apparent delay in fully implementing the learning and recommendations from the look-back of radiology services carried out in 2018, and the potential for patient safety risk associated with this delay.

An inspection of Cork University Maternity hospital on October 26 and 27 found it was compliant with two national standards, substantially compliant with seven national standards and partially compliant with one national standard.

There were effective systems in place to proactively identify, manage and minimise unnecessary or potential risk of harm to women and babies. There were also systematic monitoring arrangements used to identify and act on opportunities to continually improve the quality, safety and reliability of maternity services in the hospital.

There were shortages in the levels of medical, midwifery and nursing staff found at the time of inspection. Hospital management were aware of these shortages and were working to address the issue through reassignment of existing staff. While targeted measures are required to address this risk, HIQA found good overall levels of compliance with the national standards assessed during inspection.