More than 18,000 Covid fines issued as Gardaí appeal for people to stay home this Easter weekend

Gardaí have promised to maintain high visibility checkpoints this weekend to ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

More than 3,000 fines have been issued to date to people attending or organising house parties, Gardaí have confirmed, as they renewed their appeal for people to stay home this weekend.

18,125 fines have been issued for breaches of Covid-19 legislation to date, according to latest Gardaí figures.

This comes as Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Northern Ireland’s CMO Dr Michael Kilbride issued a joint plea for people to observe public health guidelines over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

Most people are making a huge sacrifice and missing time with loved ones in order for us to stay on course with the public health guidance.

“We must ask that, once again, we work together to prevent a further wave of infection by celebrating this Easter safely. Please continue to stick with the public health advice. Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread,” the CMOs said in a joint statement.

Read More

Gardaí said they will continue to respond to reports of gatherings or parties this weekend, as well as maintaining high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country.

Of the 18,125 fines issued to date:

- 13,036 were for non-essential travel

- 686 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,383 €150 fines for attending a house party were issued

- 976 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports

- 315 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

- 339 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

"An Garda Síochána acknowledges the impact Covid-19 restrictions are having on people, but the restrictions are keeping people safe and reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

“Despite constant public health advice, people are still attending house parties and other social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts you, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with subsequently, at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“The best way of keeping safe this Easter weekend is to stay home,” Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said.

An Garda Síochána has reiterated that travel restrictions do not apply to anyone subject to domestic violence or to people who must escape a risk of harm.





Read More

Online Editors