The Immigrant Investor Programme is presided over by the Department of Justice.

More than 1,500 Chinese millionaires have received residency in Ireland in the past decade through the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), with the majority granted in the past five years, figures released by the Department of Justice have revealed.

The IIP was set up in 2012 to attract rich investors to Ireland from outside the European Economic Area (EEA). To date, 1,613 applications have been approved by the Department of Justice, of which 1,511 were to Chinese applicants.

This represents 94pc of the total number of successful applications. The nationality with the second-largest cohort of investors was the US with 31 successful applications, followed by Vietnam with 12. Russian applications were cut off from the programme in March after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The scheme has raised close to €1.2bn since its inception but has really taken off in 2022, with more than 800 applications in the first nine months of this year alone. This represents 27pc of all applications in the past 10 years.

2022 is on course to have double the number of applications of any previous year and the programme has seen inward investment of more than €132m in the past nine months. This is despite the cost of obtaining a visa doubling since 2016.

To avail of the programme for “high net worth individuals”, a successful applicant must have personal wealth in excess of €2m.

Then prospective applicants must either make an investment of no less than €1m in Ireland for a three-year period or a philanthropic donation of €500,000 (€400,000 if part of a group investment) to a project that is of benefit to public life in Ireland.

Family members of those who obtain the visas are also entitled to reside in Ireland, and successful applicants only have to visit Ireland for one day a year for their residency to apply.

Initially, a two-year visa is granted followed by a three-year visa renewal upon request. A five-year residency is then granted after this.

The surge in interest in Irish visas comes amid a demand for uniformity across the EU when it comes to ‘golden visas’ over fears of corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

Earlier this year, the European Parliament (EP) called for more strict rules on the residency schemes over fears of manipulation of the rules of residency within the EU.

While golden visa recipients are entitled to far less benefits than those who apply for ‘golden passports’ through schemes operated by some EU countries, it does offer a path to citizenship for those who actually reside in Ireland.

They can renew their residency by a further three years for no extra cost after the first two years, by which stage they can apply for naturalisation to become an Irish citizen if they are resident in Ireland for four of the last five years.

Golden visa and golden passport schemes have been criticised by some in the EU as “a backdoor into the EU for shady individuals who cannot enter in broad daylight”, European Parliament Rapporteur Sophie in’t Veld said.

“It is time we closed that door, so that Russian oligarchs and other persons with dirty money stay out. Member state governments have refused to address the problem, claiming it was not an EU matter. Given what is currently happening, they cannot duck this issue anymore,” Ms in’t Veld said on the schemes.

Eleven countries aside from Ireland have ‘residence by investment’ schemes within the EU, with the parliament acknowledging they pose “less severe risks” than passport schemes.

The Parliament has called for more stringent background checks and for member states to communally report application details to allow other states to object to some applications if they wish.

The EP has also said that member states should not rely on checks carried out by “non-state actors” and intermediaries.

“MEPs deplore the lack of comprehensive security checks and vetting procedures in both types of schemes, adding that it should not be possible to file successive applications in different member states.

“Noting that intermediaries in these schemes are neither transparent nor held accountable, Parliament calls for a ban on their involvement in CBIs and a ‘strict and binding regulation’ for their role in RBIs, which should include sanctions,” a parliament resolution said.

Indeed on the Department of Justice’s website, it advises applicants that it “will be enhancing its due diligence processes”.

