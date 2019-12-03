THIS Christmas is likely to be the worst-ever for homelessness, as numbers reached the highest levels on record.

More than 10,500 people now homeless according to new figures

A year-on-year increase of almost 800 people, means that in October, for the first time ever, over 10,500 people are living in emergency accommodation in Ireland.

An overall increase of almost 800 since October last year has seen numbers rise from 9,724 then, to a total of 10,514 people living in emergency accommodation in Ireland this year.

These figures show an increase of 117 people compared to September of this year, meaning 6,688 adults, 1,733 families and 3,826 dependents are now living in this type of housing.

A vote of no confidence, in housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, will likely be defeated tonight after Fianna Fáil abstained, leaving the government needing only the support of a few Independent TDs for a majority.

Despite his party abstaining from the vote, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Housing, Darragh O’Brien, joined the Labour Party's equivalent, Jan O’Sullivan, in criticising the government on the highest ever level of homelessness.

Mr O’Brien said: "This is a shocking indictment of the government, they continue to fail in one of the most basic needs for our people, a safe and secure home. Rebuilding Ireland has failed, what we need to see is this crisis being met by crisis measures and currently it’s not."

Ms O'Sullivan echoed this saying: "This latest consecutive rise in the total figures shows yet again that the Government's housing strategy is failing to tackle this crisis with the urgency that’s so clearly required."

Suzanne Connolly from Barnardos said: “Barnardos remains very concerned about the unbearable reality facing children experiencing homelessness."

While Depaul CEO David Carroll added: "It is really tough to go into the Christmas period knowing more people will be without a home at this time of year. This year we expect to accommodate some 400 people over the Christmas period."

Despite the overall increase, there was a decrease of 23 families and 47 children in emergency accommodation. As of the latest count overnight on November 26, there was also a decrease in the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin.

The 92 people confirmed as sleeping rough across the region represents a 41pc decrease on Winter 2018, when 152 people were sleeping rough.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, welcomed this decrease, which represents the lowest figure for a Winter rough sleeper count since 2015.

“We are encouraged to see such a significant drop in the official number of people sleeping rough," he said.

“While we secure more options to house rough sleepers, the continuous efforts to add additional emergency accommodation provision has also ensured that the number of people sleeping rough has dropped.

"We now provide almost 700 emergency beds across the Dublin region. Obviously, there is much more to do given we have 92 people sleeping rough and Peter McVerry Trust continues to work to progress much needed emergency accommodation for people who are sleeping rough across Dublin."

While numbers of rough sleepers appears to be improving, Wayne Stanley, National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities, said that these head counts may not truly reflect the scale of homelessness in Ireland.

"It’s important to remember that while indicative of the crisis, these numbers do not truly capture its full scale," he said.

"They don't include rough sleepers and those in squats, people in direct provision and women’s shelters, or the ‘hidden homeless’ who have no home of their own.

“We know that many find themselves in this position due to a lack of affordable and secure accommodation. This is the case in both rural and urban communities around the country."

Online Editors