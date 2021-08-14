More than 10,000 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated in first 24 hours – HSE chief Paul Reid

Over 10,000 young people in the 12 to 15 age group have been administered a vaccine in vaccination centres and GPs across the country, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.

The vaccine rollout for 12 to 15 year olds will continue this weekend, with more than 75,000 young people registered in the first 48 hours.

The vaccination for the age group began yesterday after the portal opened for registration earlier in the week.

As of this morning, more than 75,000 people in the age group have registered on the online portal for a vaccine.

Teenagers will receive either a Pfizer of a Moderna vaccine and consent from a parent or guardian is required to receive the jab.

On Twitter this morning, Mr Reid said that he witnessed many parents and their children attending a vaccination centre in Carrick on Shannon in Co. Leitrim.

“Children have sacrificed so much in this pandemic too and they have shown maturity beyond their years. Vaccinations are our way out of this awful period,” he said.

