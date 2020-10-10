There have been three new Covid-19 related deaths and more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of the virus, according to the latest figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been made aware of 1,012 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 2pm today 199 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said all of the new cases were notified during a 24 hour period up to midnight on Friday.

It is the highest number of cases over a 24 hour period since the height of the pandemic. 1,068 cases were reported on April 15.

Dr Holohan said case numbers are increasing nationwide in all age categories.

“All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating. For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week. The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday, October 9, was 6.2pc, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

“Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.

“The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39pc increase."

I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating.



All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to @hpscireland over a period of 24 hours up to midnight.



All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating...

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said the situation in hospitals means people need to limit their contacts to stop the virus from spreading.

“In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory confirmed cases to hospital and 4 new admissions to ICU. There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU. Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks.”

The figures show Dublin is worst hit with 241 cases, followed by Cork with 112. Cavan has 80 new cases. Meath accounts for 72 of the cases and Galway has 66. Another 441 cases are shared among the remaining counties in the Republic.

It means there have been a total of 1,824 Covid-19 related deaths and almost 42,000 cases since March.

Today’s caseload represents a significant increase compared to figures confirmed earlier this week, which were already rising. On average, there were just over 500 cases confirmed each day in the week before today.

The median age for all of the new cases is 30-years-old.

