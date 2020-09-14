More spent on alcohol despite Covid-19 closure of pubs as people switch from beer to wine

IRISH people spent more on alcohol in the first seven months of the year despite the closure of pubs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

And while consumption of beer dropped, people are buying more wine as Ireland's drinking culture moved from the pub to the home.

Details of the trend are contained in the Department of Finance Tax Strategy Papers which outline options for the Government ahead of the Budget.

Officials outline how The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) has called for a 15pc reduction of excise rates as a measure to support the hospitality sector through Covid-19 related difficulties. They said that DIGI believe the move would help protect jobs in the sector.

Estimates set out in the report show that a 15pc cut in the rates would cost the Exchequer almost €185m in lost revenue if excise was reduced across all drink types.

The report says that the Covid-19 pandemic has had contrasting impacts on pubs and other licensed on-sale premises and off-licences and supermarkets.

While pubs were closed during lockdown and only those that serve food have so far opened since "the off trade benefited from increased alcohol sales".

Despite the restrictions on pubs the officials say they "are not seeing a decrease on a similar magnitude in overall alcohol sales volumes" and sales in supermarkets are believed to have increased significantly "due to a substitute purchasing effect".

The total excise receipts on alcohol sales to the end of July 2020 stood at €669.1m.

That's €2.3m more than the same period in 2019.

Figures on the volumes of alcohol released for consumption comparing quarter two of 2020 to the same period in 2019 show that people are shifting from beer to wine.

Beer volumes are down 17.4pc, spirits are down 9.8pc and cider is down 9.4pc.

Wine volumes on the other hand are up 10pc.

So-called 'wet pubs' which don't serve food are due to reopen next Monday, September 21 though there is doubt over whether this will happen in Dublin due to rising Covid-19 infections there.

The Finance officials note that the Government has announced a package of measures for vintners impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

They include waiving excise duty for on-trade liquor licences on renewal in 2020, additional support for publicans under the Tourism Adaptation Fund and a 40pc top-up to the restart grant for pubs that had to remain closed because they don't serve food.

On tobacco the officials say that 17pc of people smoked in 2019 and there are 165,00 less smokers than there were five years ago.

They note that the Programme for Government has set a smoking prevalence target of 5pc of the population by 2025.

Ireland has some of the highest rates of duty on tobacco products in the EU reflecting a long-standing policy of levying high rates to meet public health targets.

They said that excise rate increase of 50c for a pack of 20 cigarettes have been introduced in every Budget for the last five years with the cost of a pack now standing at €13.50.

Another 50c rise this year - along with increased excise on roll your own tobacco - would bring in an estimated €56.9m.

The officials say that the Revenue has said that increases in excise may not lead to greater yields due to uncertainty about decreases in smoking prevalence and other factors.

The estimated tobacco products tax yield for 2020 is €1.175bn. Forecasts were revised downwards due to Covid-19 but in the year to the end of August receipts were €26m ahead of the revised figure.

Betting tax, which stands at 2pc, saw the exchequer take in €95m last year.

The aim of the betting duty is to raise revenue for the State and help offset the social costs of problem gambling.

A tax credit of €50,000 was made available to all bookmakers in 2020 and primarily benefits small independent bookies.

The officials say the Covid-19 pandemic began to significantly impact the sector from March with the closure of shops and cancellation of sports events.

Betting duty returns for July were €8.1m compared to €26.9m for the same month in 2019.

However, betting duty receipts for the year up to July are almost on a par with the same period for 2019 - at €59.2m versus €61.9m.

The report said this reflects "high levels of betting prior to the effects of Covid taking hold in Ireland".

They anticipate that all betting firms will be negatively impacted by the pandemic but large gambling companies may have seen major growth in their online operations.

The officials outline a budgetary option of increasing betting duty by 0.25pc while increasing the tax relief for firms from €50,000 to €65,000.

The increase of betting duty could raise €8m in 2021 and €11m in a full year as the duty is paid quarterly in arrears.

These sums would be reduced by around €1m due to an increase in the tax relief.

They say Revenue has expressed concerns about increasing the betting duty relief amount including that it would only benefit a very limited number of operators while adding to the risk of a breach to State Aid rules.

Online Editors