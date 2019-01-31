Forecasters have said that more snow is expected overnight, as they also warned of "severe frost and icy patches."

More snow, severe frost, ice and temperatures as low as -7C expected as weather warning extended

A nationwide 'status yellow' weather warning for snow and ice was updated this morning and now remains in place until Sunday, February 3 at midday.

Rain in the west and southwest will gradually move up into other areas today, turning heavy and persistent, especially in southern counties. The rain will also turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of Connacht, Leinster and inland Munster. Whilst snow accumulations will... pic.twitter.com/xCpYG0eHXH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 31, 2019

While many of us have woke up to snow this week, Met Éireann said that could be even more widespread from tomorrow.

They said in a statement this evening: "It's staying very cold and blustery with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow.

"The snow will occur mainly inland and over high ground giving accumulations.

"Falls of snow are possible more widely overnight with severe frost and icy patches."

Fatoma Bartolomeu, from Venezuela, out hiking in the snow in the Dublin Mountains. Photo: Tony Gavin

Here's how the weather warning will affect the four provinces, and what the Irish public can expect over the coming days.

Leinster

Leinster will be "feeling raw" for the rest of the week according to Met Éireann, with extremely frosty nights and widespread frost, escaping much of the heavy snow.

It will be "extremely cold this evening and overnight with brisk northeasterlies and further wintry falls," a forecaster said, with some snow accumulations on lower levels.

However, "treacherous conditions" are expected overnight as a result of the extreme frost and ice. Overnight temperatures will dip to -4 degrees.

Blarney Castle looked picturesque in a blanket of white

Friday will be a drier brighter day with lots of winter sunshine and some scattered wintry showers, but overnight temperatures will be between -2 and -5C, and even colder over areas with lying snow.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as -7C in Leinster over the weekend.

"Frost and ice slowly clearing with dry bright sunny weather for much the day on Saturday. However some cloud will build across Atlantic counties in the afternoon," Met Eireann said.

"Highs of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northwest breezes. Bitterly cold overnight with lows of -3 to -7, coldest over any lying snow. There will be a widespread severe frost too, with icy roads and some freezing fog also."

"On Sunday, it will become drier into the late morning though with winter sunshine. Moderate southwest breezes will veer westerly later. Afternoon highs of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius (north to south). Bitterly cold overnight with lows of 0 to -3."

Munster

Heavy outbreaks of rain are to be expected across most of Munster today, particularly across the southern counties. Some falls of snow and sleet are expected inland, though mainly over higher ground.

Like most of the country, it will be "bitterly cold" tonight in Munster with "some snow accumulations possible on lower levels, mainly in the east and southeast of the province".

But Friday will be a drier brighter day with lots of winter sunshine, "still feeling raw in a northerly breeze".

"Some wintry showers still around, but overall a lot of dry weather with lots of bright winter sunshine too. Becoming milder next week but rather unsettled," the national forecaster said.

"For Saturday, the frost and ice will slowly clear with dry bright sunny weather for much the day. However some cloud will build across Atlantic counties in the afternoon.

"Highs of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northwest breezes. Bitterly cold overnight with lows of -3 to -7, coldest over any lying snow. There will be a widespread severe frost too, with icy roads and some freezing fog also."

Sunday will see cloudy outbreaks of wintry rain to begin the day with falls of snow leading to some accumulations locally. There will be a widespread severe frost overnight, with icy roads and some freezing fog also.

Connacht

The outlook for Connacht shows some wintry showers still around, but overall a lot of dry weather with lots of bright winter sunshine too.

Tonight will be "extremely cold with brisk northeasterlies and further wintry falls, however it will soon become dry. Frost and icy conditions too though with freezing fog, all resulting in treacherous conditions".

Temperatures will be between -2 and -6C in Connacht tonight.

"Friday will be a drier brighter day with lots of winter sunshine, but feeling raw in a northerly breeze. Just the odd wintry shower along north facing coasts. Highest temperatuers of only 3 to 5 degrees Celsius," Met Éireann said.

"On Saturday, some cloud will build across Atlantic counties in the afternoon. Highs of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northwest breezes. Bitterly cold overnight with lows of -3 to -7, coldest over any lying snow. There will be a widespread severe frost too, with icy roads and some freezing fog also."

Sunday will be a lot drier in the morning with some winter sunshine, before the cold spell returns overnight again.

Early forecasts for Monday show that will be a lot milder with some wintry showers to be expected possibly nearer the west.

Ulster

Temperatures will be between 2 and 4C in Ulster today, remaining cold and windy with some outbreaks of rain throughout the day.

Further wintry showers are to be expected tonight, which will clear into a bright morning on Friday.

"Overall it will be dry and clear but well scattered wintry showers will occur too. Extremely cold with a widespread severe frost and ice, in a light northwest breeze. Lowest temperatures -2 to - 5 degrees Celsius."

Saturday will see some widespread freezing fog and icy roads, which may cause "treacherous conditions".

"On Sunday, there will be cloudy outbreaks of wintry rain to begin the day with falls of snow leading to some accumulations locally, with heavy rain along southern counties for a time too."

There will be afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8C, with overnight temperatures remaining below freezing point.

Schools

The Department of Education told the Irish Independent a number of schools closed yesterday, but that it was up to each school to decide whether it needed to close due to the severity of the weather.

"The decision to close a school is to be taken at a local level by the individual school principal or board of management in the interests of child safety, having assessed the local risks and having consulted, as appropriate, with school transport operators," said a spokesperson.

Bus Éireann confirmed several routes were affected yesterday due to the weather and apologised to customers.

With a weather warning in place until Saturday afternoon, Inner City Helping Homeless reported there were no available beds in the freephone system as of 11.30pm on Tuesday.

CEO of the charity Anthony Flynn said this was in "complete contrast" to the comments made by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in the Dáil on Tuesday that there was a bed available for everyone.

"In some cases, it isn't an actual bed but a yoga mat and sleeping bag on the floor of an existing hostel," said Mr Flynn.

"Our teams [on Tuesday] night made four attempts to secure accommodation for people they met on their nightly routes around Dublin only to be told that there wasn't any beds available."

He said the charity's outreach teams assisted 86 people over the course of Tuesday night, 70 men and 16 women.

"With snow forecast this week we have grave concerns for the safety of people sleeping rough around the country," he said.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) said it had activated its extreme weather protocol in response to the cold weather.

It said that extra beds were ready for use for the duration of the yellow weather warning, and that these beds were in addition to the more than 250 beds that became available in 2018.

Roads

AA Roadwatch warned drivers to take care on roads today. Road conditions are wet this morning in Cork City, Waterford City and Tralee, while icy conditions have been reported on secondary routes around Thurles and Letterkenny.

In Wicklow, the Old Military Rd (R115) remains closed between Glencree and Sally Gap due to icy conditions. Gardai are also advising motorists to avoid the Sally Gap Rd (R759) but the Wicklow Gap is open.

