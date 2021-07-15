More resources needed to improve gender equality and diversity in film and television industry

More resources are required in the Irish television and film industry to promote gender equality and diversity, according to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

In a new report ‘Auditing Gender and Diversity Change in Irish Media Sectors,’ the BAI found statutory support and resources are required to improve gender equality in the sector.

The study found that although there was a “genuine interest” in increasing diversity and inclusion in the media workplace, the policies and practices in place were less evident in the independent media sector.

Researchers found in regard to policy, there was a lack of data to access whether policies of equality, diversity and inclusion were working and to track it over time.

The report was carried out by Dr Anne O’Brien, Maynooth University, Dr Susan Liddy, MIC, University of Limerick, and Dr Páraic Kerrigan, University College Dublin, and examined how equality, diversity and inclusion policies and initiatives are promoted and implemented on the ground by broadcasters, production companies and professional organisations.

Some 27 senior staff from the broadcasting sector, including RTE, Virgin Media, Screen Ireland and independent companies were interviewed for the report.

It was said that the sector required organisation change, a well-articulated vision, as well as adequate resources to encourage change in the equality, diversity and inclusion amongst the Irish workforce.

It was noted that a pipeline of suitable candidates from diverse backgrounds did not currently exist in the sector, and it was proposed that work needed to be done to generate better access to the industry in the form on internships and mentorships to create a pool of candidates for work in film and television production.

Dr O’Brien said: “In terms of leadership for change, the sector noted that organisational change was needed alongside a coherent vision for the future of the sector and, most importantly, adequate resources to facilitate such a substantial sectoral-level change.

“The work the BAI has carried out to date in this regard is welcome, but we note that it does not have the statutory basis or the resources to execute a national change policy in this regard.

“To that end, our key recommendation is that statutory support and resources are provided to the regulator to help to weave equality, diversity and inclusion into the fabric of national broadcasting legislation, policy and implementation practices.”