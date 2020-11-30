More people opting for real Christmas trees over artificial versions this year

John Brennan, owner of IrishChristmasTrees.com, says there has been a noticeable decrease in demand for artificial trees this year

Demand for real Christmas trees this year has soared this year, already gone up according to retailers.

John Brennan, owner of IrishChristmasTrees.com, said that they’ve already seen an increase in sales when compared to previous years.

“We were very busy last weekend, which was most unusual,” he said. “I think people are fed up of Covid and they want to take off the shackles of the virus.”

Just today, Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett encouraged people to buy real Christmas trees, adding that they will be available from tomorrow.

Read More

Mr Brennan is one of those store owners who will be selling a variety of Christmas trees, which can take over ten years to grow. He’s been doing the work in Milltown, Dublin, for 52 years now, and he said the city will be busy as we exit Level 5 restrictions tomorrow.

“I think when tomorrow happens all hell is going to break loose,” he said. “People have cooped up for too long.”

He added that one of the biggest changes in the industry that he’s noticed is the variety of Christmas trees being sold.

“In the 1970s there was only one variety, called the Norway Spruce,” he said. “What happened was when central heating came in the Norway Spruce started shedding like mad.”

Nowadays, the most popular Christmas tree is the Nordmann Fir, which has a “great colour” according to Mr Brennan.

Minister Hackett added that picking the perfect Christmas tree is very much part of her annual festive traditions.

“The scent of a real Christmas tree heralds the start of Christmas for me and it is particularly important this Christmas that they are available through all the usual outlets,” she said. “It is more environmentally friendly, has a lower carbon footprint than an artificial tree, and it is the natural choice.”

For those wanting to keep a real Christmas tree alive for longer, it's recommended that it's consistently given plenty of water, stored away from sources of heat, and that its lights are turned off when no one's in the room.

Mr Brennan noted he also has a branch of the company that sells artificial trees, and there has been a noticeable decrease in demand for them this year - in part because many were purchased for the corporate sector.

“Real ones won’t last or won’t be minded in corporate situations.”

Although some companies are still buying them. “Some of the offices - even though there’s no one in them - they don’t want to be the only dark space in the road,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors